Second break-in at surf life saving club in a week

It was an unwelcome case of deja vu for the St Clair Surf Life Saving Club yesterday, after a second break-in this week.

A newly repaired window broken during a break-in on Sunday night was again smashed about 9pm on Thursday night. Again, nothing was taken.

Club chairman Cam Burrow said security would have to be reviewed in light of the latest incident.

‘‘The policeman asked me how much it was going to cost to repair and I said I didn’t know, because we didn’t have the invoice from the first one yet.’’

The first incident may have been a case of someone scoping out the building, he said.

The St Kilda Surf Life Saving club was broken into in early April.