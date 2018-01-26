Second South Dunedin fire victim named

Two people were killed in Monday's fire in Wesley St. Photo ODT

Police have now released the name of both victims of Monday's house fire in South Dunedin.

Yesterday, police named one of the deceased as Anastasia Margaret Neve (35), of Dunedin.

Today, police said the other victim was 49-year-old David Ian Clarke.

The fire occurred in the back flat of the Wesley St property. An elderly man living in the front flat was rescued by a neighbour.

Yesterday, police said the investigation involved several different versions of events and "a fair bit of rumour and speculation".

Southern district police investigations manager Detective Inspector Steve Wood said there were ''several reports of different versions of events that we obviously follow up, and we’ve got an inquiry team working away on all these different versions of events, but we’re interested in dealing with the facts and what the scene and postmortems will tell us''.

It was a "complex scene" and, as a result, the postmortems were also complex, he said.

A friend of Ms Neve yesterday described her as a "bubbly, outgoing and energetic" woman who made everyone smile.