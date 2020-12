PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Looking at a three-dimensional model of the Mosgiel Pool are (from left) former Taieri Community Facilities Trust member David Murray, Cook Brothers Construction regional manager Blair McGill and McCoy Nixon architect Niko Young.

Yesterday, the model was unveiled after it was announced the contract for the new build had been awarded to Cook Brothers Construction.

The project was first announced more than eight years ago.

Bathers can expect to take a dip in the more than $15million facility from September 2022.