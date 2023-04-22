Self-regulation programme receives $19.7m Govt funding

A Dunedin education programme which can significantly reduce hyperactivity, aggression and peer problems in children has received $19.7 million in Government funding for a nationwide roll out to early childhood education centres.

The Engage programme is the brainchild of University of Otago psychology Associate Prof Dione Healey and is a method of building self-regulation skills in children aged 3-5.

Prof Healey said the programme was taught through play, and the skills it imparted had the potential to change children’s lifetime trajectory.

It aligned well with the 2010 findings from the Dunedin study which showed how poor self-regulations at age 3 was predictive of a wide array of adverse adult outcomes, including higher rates of unemployment, learning and relationship difficulties, criminal activity, mental health issues and substance abuse.

"Self-regulation is a core skill needed for a wide range of activities across the lifespan.

"Within the early childhood education [ECE] setting, children learn a wide range of self-regulation skills within Engage, including things like slowing down, remembering instructions, waiting their turn, managing their emotions and planning activities, which are important not only within ECE but in all life settings and in helping to prepare children for school."

Prof Healey worked in partnership with Otago Innovation Ltd and the Methodist Mission Southern to trial the programme in Dunedin early childhood education centres.

The trial was then expanded to 28 centres and, in the past two years, the programme has been funded by the Ministry of Education to be included in 300 centres in Dunedin, Auckland and the Bay of Plenty.

The Government funding will allow for the programme to expand to 1830 centres nationwide by 2027.

"It’s an incredible outcome.

"I have always been focused on intervention and doing research that will have a real world impact, and to now be in a position where my programme is being rolled out nationally is, to be honest, still hard to believe.

"To me, the ultimate goal of research is for your findings to have a clear impact, and as a clinician my goal is to improve people’s wellbeing and quality of life.

"We are funded by taxpayers so it is wonderful to be able to give back to them."

Minister of Education under-secretary Jo Luxton said the trial had been a huge success and it was time to scale it up so more preschoolers could benefit.

"Having more young children learn these skills from an early age will not only benefit them, but also their teachers, parents and wider society.

"As more children from Engage enter our classrooms, we also hope that their ability to self-regulate will allow teachers to spend more time teaching, and less time dealing with behavioural issues, and for students to spend more of their time at school learning."

