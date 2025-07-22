Sent rude images to probation officer

Sean Maguren, outside the Dunedin District Court, after admitting he sent an explicit image to his probation officer. PHOTO: STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

A Dunedin man who sent his former probation officer salacious and incriminating images claimed the woman texted him first.

Sean James Huri Ketahawai Maguren, 33, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday for a judge-alone trial, but in a last-minute change of heart he admitted the charge of posting a harmful digital communication.

Court documents revealed that the defendant was dealing with the probation officer on sentence and their contact in a professional capacity ended on March 4.

But 10 days later, Maguren twice called the woman about 7pm.

She did not answer, but he persisted, following up with an image of male genitalia, a meth pipe and a video of him apparently smoking the drug.

Maguren messaged the woman multiple times, saying to "call the cops", asking her what they were going to do about it and sent middle-finger emojis.

The probation officer saved the photos and notified police.

Maguren told police the woman had been messaging him first.

Corrections communities, partnerships and pathways director Glenn Morrison said staff safety and wellbeing was the organisation’s "top priority" and it took a "zero-tolerance approach to this kind of behaviour".

"Our Community Corrections staff do an incredible job to help keep our communities safe and they all deserve to feel safe at work," Mr Morrison said.

Corrections had systems in place to provide any support staff need, including confidential health and wellbeing support.

"We can confirm support has been offered to the staff member involved and their manager has remained in continuous contact throughout," Mr Morrison said.

Maguren was remanded on bail to be sentenced in November.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz , Court reporter