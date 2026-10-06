Warmer than average, but wet — that was September this year.

Earth Sciences New Zealand climate scientist Gregor Macara said it was a mild month overall in Otago and Southland, and as a result, no new temperature or rainfall records were set.

However, the country’s warmest locations, relative to average, were Alexandra and Oamaru, where the mean temperature was 1.4°C above average.

Dunedin had the warmest “anomaly” temperature of the six main centres across New Zealand, when it recorded a mean temperature for September of 10.7˚C, which was 1.2˚C above normal.

Waipounamu also recorded its third-highest mean air temperature for September when it reached 9.0˚C; and Windsor (9.7˚C) and Cromwell (10.6˚C) recorded their fourth-highest.

The nationwide average temperature for the month was 11.0°C, which was 0.4°C above the 1991-2020 September average, making it New Zealand’s 22nd-equal warmest September since Earth Sciences New Zealand’s seven station temperature series began in 1909.

Mr Macara said New Zealand’s highest temperature for the month was 24.8°C, which was observed in Whakatu on September 27; and the lowest temperature was -6.1°C, which was observed at Pukaki Aerodrome on September 24.

Despite the warmer than average temperatures in the South, it was also wetter than usual.

The higher rainfall totals were caused by higher-than-normal mean sea level air pressure over the Tasman Sea, and lower-than-normal air pressure to the south and east of New Zealand.

“This pattern led to more frequent southwesterly airflows across the country.

“By the end of September, very strong El Nino conditions were present in the tropical Pacific.”

That southwesterly airflow brought above normal or well above normal rainfall in Southland, Otago, and much of Canterbury, Mr Macara said.

Gore observed its second-wettest September since records began in 1907, when 149mm of rain fell during the month — 227% of normal.

Heavy rainfall in Central Southland on September 16 forced the closure of State Highway 96, near Winton, due to flooding.

By the end of the month, persistent wet conditions across Southland and South Otago created challenging conditions for farmers, growers and livestock.

On October 1, the minister for agriculture and minister for rural communities jointly classified the wet conditions across Southland and the

Clutha District as a medium-scale adverse event.

Unfortunately, the outlook for the next three months is not expected to improve.

As “very strong” El Nino conditions continue to strengthen their influence on New Zealand’s weather patterns, coastal Otago is expected to become warmer and drier than average, while Southland and inland Otago will continue to be wetter than usual.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz