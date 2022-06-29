Serious crash near Port Chalmers

Emergency services at the scene today. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A person has been seriously injured after a car rolled near Port Chalmers.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports the crash in Borlases Rd, near the intersection with Blueskin Rd, at 10.45am today.

One person was initially trapped, but managed to get out of the vehicle.

The road had been closed off, diversions were in place and a tow truck had been called, the spokeswoman said.

In a Facebook post, bus network Orbus said at 1.50pm that the road was clear.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews also attended.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a first response unit were sent to the scene, where they treated two patients, one with serious injuries and one with minor.

