Ambulance staff at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Emergency services have been called to a serious incident at a Mosgiel workplace.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were called to Carncross St at 2.15pm today.

One ambulance, an operations manager and a rapid response unit attended.

Crews treated one patient. Their condition was not known.

Ambulance staff were seen at Timpack, a company which produces wooden pallets.