Serious injuries after truck, car collide near Allanton

One person is seriously injured after a truck collided with a car near Allanton this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A person has sustained serious injuries following a two vehicle crash near Allanton this morning.

A police spokesman said a car crash involving two vehicles was reported at 9.19am in the Allanton-Waihola Highway near the Allanton Bridge.

A reporter at the scene said the crash involved one truck and one car.

One person sustained serious injuries and was being transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.

The highway was closed in both directions but reopened shortly before 11am.

