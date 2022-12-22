Severe thunderstorm warning for South

The bad weather was expected to ease tonight. Photo: Craig Baxter

MetService is warning of severe thunderstorms in Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Fiordland today.

A MetService spokesman said they were expected to develop this afternoon and last until about 10pm.

"Some of these may become severe this afternoon and evening, bringing localised downpours with intensities of 25mm to 40mm per hour.

"The thunderstorms are expected to ease this evening."

Rainfall of this intensity could cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips, he said.

Driving conditions would also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.