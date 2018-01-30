Severe weather watch for Otago

A severe weather watch has been issued for Otago and Southland as a tropical cyclone continues its course towards the South Island.

MetService issued the severe weather watch this morning, saying it was possible rainfall accumulations could reach warning amounts (100mm in 24 hours) in Southland, Otago and Canterbury High Country during late Wednesday and early Friday.

The watch was in place from 1am Thursday to 7am Friday for Otago and 7pm Wednesday to 12am Friday for Southland.

MetService said the "major storm", which is currently Tropical Cyclone Fehi, should approach New Zealand overnight Wednesday and cross the South Island during Thursday, then move southeastwards away from the country on Friday.

"The storm will bring significant heavy rain to the west and south of the South Island from late Wednesday to early Friday, with possible damaging gales for parts of the South Island, especially in the the west and north."

The heaviest rain was expected in Westland and Fiordland and a heavy rain warning had been issued for these areas.

A watch was also in place for the possibility of winds reaching severe gale strength in Buller and Westland during Thursday.

MetService also noted the combination of strong winds from the deep low and high tides could cause coastal inundation about the west coast of South Island and also Nelson during Thursday.

Southern farmers should receive relief from the heatwave, but the question is whether the expected deluge will be helpful or destructive.

Southern meat works are working at full capacity as drought-hit farmers destock; some winter feed crops have already failed and irrigation is being scaled back because of falling river levels.

Federated Farmers Otago president Phill Hunt, of Wanaka, believed the coming weather could provide some much needed ``intense rainfall'' on parched paddocks.

However, he was concerned the ground was too dry to absorb moisture and it could run off.

``There's not the vegetation on the ground to hold the moisture; it could potentially cause surface flooding,'' he said.

Although many lower South Island farmers are destocking, upper South Island and North Island farmers have had the luxury of some recent rain, allowing them to fatten stock over the coming weeks.

Mr Hunt said stresses for farmers were beginning to mount. He urged all farmers who might see family or neighbours becoming stressed to seek assistance from the Rural Support Trust.



