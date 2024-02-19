Severe winds, cooler spell forecast for remainder of week

Young entrepreneurs (from left) George, 4, and Fletcher, 9, Humpries and Max Paton, 8, all of Ravensbourne, were doing a roaring trade in the hot sun yesterday at their lemonade stand. The boys’ parents got the group into the lemonade business in an effort to teach them about money. The money they made was invested into their Sharesies accounts, with a little set aside to buy some lollies. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Students who have just arrived in Dunedin might have been spoiled by the weather over the weekend, and the MetService suggests they should wrap up this week.

Sunny skies dominated Saturday and yesterday there was a high of 30.1°C at the Dunedin Airport at 4pm — the equal highest in the country alongside Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty.

In Dunedin central, the temperature peaked about 26°C.

However, forecaster Mmathapelo "Thapi" Makgabutlane said students should not try to get used to it, as a cold front makes its way down the South Island today.

"We’re definitely going to see a bit of a change, with strong winds and some rain, while the temperature could drop to about 16°C in the afternoon.

"There might be some rain [today], but it won't be heavy.

"My advice to students is to wear an extra layer, and wrap up warm over the next week.

"You might need an extra blanket on your bed."

Dunedin residents should expect temperatures below 10°C in the morning from today until Thursday, with the highs ranging from 16°C to 19°C, she said.

"I expect it should be pretty calm over the next week, just a little cooler, at least until Friday, where we should be above 20°C again. So sit tight."

Meanwhile, MetService has issued a strong wind warning for this morning for all of Otago, except the Clutha District.

Severe northwesterly gales are expected in exposed places, gusting to 130kmh.

