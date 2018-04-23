Sex charge after Waihola public toilet incident

A man has been charged with sexual violation after an incident at a public toilet in Waihola last week.

Police today said they had arrested a 33-year old man in relation to the incident, which occurred about 6.10pm on Friday.

The man has been charged with sexual violation and is due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Dave Nelson, of Dunedin CIB, said police were ''extremely grateful'' for the help they had received from locals, which ''greatly assisted'' them in finding and charging the alleged offender so quickly.

"The man was not known to the victim — this type of offending is very rare so to identify and charge someone will be of great comfort to the community.''

He said police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the town's public toilets between 5pm and 7pm on Friday, and who may have seen a light-coloured van ''or anything out of the norm''.

Dunedin Police 03 471 4800, or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.