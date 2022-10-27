SH1 reopens after three-vehicle crash

A section of State Highway 1 north of Dunedin has reopened this evening, after a crash involving two vehicles and a logging truck.

Police said a car went down a bank and one person received minor injuries in the 2.25pm crash at the northern base of the Kilmog hill.

Debris from the collision, also involving a logging truck and a ute, was strewn across the highway.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash where a car went down a bank on State Highway 1. Photo: Linda Robertson

A spokeswoman for Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency said logs were on the road and needed to be cleared.

The highway was closed between Hawkesbury and Evansdale from the Coast Road intersections with a detour in place for a time.

However, the road was open again just after 5pm, but motorists should expect a longer journey while the backlog of trucks clears, the spokeswoman said.