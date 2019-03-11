Shackleton Trans-Antartic Expedition chaplain remembered

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Fr Wiremu Quedley, of All Saints' Anglican Church, Dunedin, holds a paten and chalice which belonged to Arnold Spencer-Smith, the chaplain and photographer for Sir Ernest Shackleton's Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition's Ross Sea party.

Mr Spencer-Smith died during the expedition, on March 9, 1916, and was buried on the ice. His chalice and paten were given to his cousin, Rev Canon Arthur Philip Atkinson Gaze, the seventh vicar (1964-1980) of All Saints' Anglican Church, Dunedin.

They are now in the church's care and are used regularly at services.

They were used at a memorial service on Saturday to mark the 103rd anniversary of Mr Spencer-Smith's death.