Saturday, 8 May 2021

Shark attacks sea lion near Dunedin beach

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Allans Beach is a popular surfing spot. Photo: Wikipedia
    Allans Beach is a popular surfing spot. Photo: Wikipedia
    The Department of Conservation is advising people to be on the lookout after a great white shark is believed to have attacked a sea lion near a Dunedin beach.

    Doc Coastal Otago biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe said it was believed a shark took a big bite out of an adult male sea lion yesterday at Allans Beach on Otago Peninsula.

    Allans Beach is a popular surfing spot.

    Mr Fyfe said the two-metre-long sea lion had sustained a "massive injury" but had gone back into the water.

    He said sea lions of this size can recover from such attacks and appealed to beachgoers and surfers for any sightings.

    "We are very concerned for the health and well-being of this animal, as well as the added risk that a large predator offshore may pose."

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    Dunedin