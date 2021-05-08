Shark attacks sea lion near Dunedin beach

Allans Beach is a popular surfing spot. Photo: Wikipedia

The Department of Conservation is advising people to be on the lookout after a great white shark is believed to have attacked a sea lion near a Dunedin beach.

Doc Coastal Otago biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe said it was believed a shark took a big bite out of an adult male sea lion yesterday at Allans Beach on Otago Peninsula.

Mr Fyfe said the two-metre-long sea lion had sustained a "massive injury" but had gone back into the water.

He said sea lions of this size can recover from such attacks and appealed to beachgoers and surfers for any sightings.

"We are very concerned for the health and well-being of this animal, as well as the added risk that a large predator offshore may pose."