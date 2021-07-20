PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

An unusual view of Dunedin Railway Station, framed by rubble from the partly demolished former Cadbury factory, provides a perspective of the historic building reminiscent of 20th-century wartime imagery.

Demolition crews are making rapid progress to level the factory, which is being cleared to make way for one of the inpatient buildings of the new Dunedin Hospital.

More than 9000 tonnes of material has been removed from the site so far, and 82% of that has been recycled.

The inpatient building, scheduled to open in 2028, will include the emergency department, operating theatres and a dedicated primary birthing unit.