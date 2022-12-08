Shed wanders in wild winds

This shed was left crumpled in Tomahawk. Photo: Bronwyn Leishman

A shed was left crumpled in a lane after being tossed by wild winds in Tomahawk.

Bronwyn Leishman snapped a photo of the shed “making its way up the lane from Tomahawk Rd to Luke St" while walking her dog around 7.15pm last night.

“It was very windy,” Bronwyn said.

The wind caused a tree and branches to fall on Dunedin roads last night with Three Mile Hill Road blocked for a time.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said last night’s “slightly unusual” winds came from the opposite direction than the strong gusts which usually hit Dunedin.

“They were from the north-east whereas we would usually expect strong winds from the south-west.”

The winds peaked at 57kmh in the early hours of this morning.

While that gust was not high as past strong winds, the unusual wind direction may have played a part in causing some of the damage, he said.