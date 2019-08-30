Dunedin police are appealing for help to track down this man who they say smashed a shop-front in the city, causing hundreds of dollars of damage.

He was one of a group of young men captured on camera walking north along George St, early on Sunday, August 4.

Investigation support unit supervisor Richard Bourne said one of them "king-hit'' the door of the 2 Degrees shop near Albion Pl, about 12.45am, causing about $700 worth of damage.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who could help identify the group.

• Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.