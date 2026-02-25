A police officer stands by a vehicle at the Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd last night. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police arrested a 46-year-old man in Brockville last night following a short-lived manhunt during which an officer fired a shot from a pistol.

Southern District commander Superintendent Jason Guthrie said in a statement the man had been sought in relation to a series of offences committed in the Otago coastal area over recent days.

Officers involved in the operation to locate the man, whom police described as a high-risk offender, sighted him at a commercial premises on Kaikorai Valley Rd about 6pm and attempted to apprehend him.

The premises was the Z service station. About half a dozen police swarmed the service station when the man was spotted.

The offender drove his vehicle towards a patrol car and officers in his efforts to avoid arrest.

In response, police deployed a range of tactical options including firing one shot from a police pistol, Supt Guthrie said.

No other shots were fired during the incident, and nobody was injured.

The offender fled the area in the vehicle, which was later located in Brockville.

The vehicle appeared to have been driven off Dalziel Rd between Brockville and Halfway Bush and came to rest about 15m off the road.

A car was found off Dalziel Rd near Brockville last night. Photo: Stephen Hepburn

Road spikes were successfully deployed, and the offender fled on foot into a bush area. He was apprehended soon after by a police dog team in the Fraser's Gully area.

After he escaped from the service station, police asked the public to keep clear of Three Mile Hill and Brockville as police searched in the cordoned area.

Cordons in the area were lifted by 9pm.

Police wanted to reassure the community that there was no ongoing public safety risk following the incident.

"This was a very dynamic incident involving an offender who was highly motivated to avoid arrest and police staff are commended for their efforts in safely resolving this incident," Supt Guthrie said.

A critical incident investigation has commenced, and the incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), as is standard procedure for any matter involving the discharge of a police firearm.

The service station remained closed last night with three cars still in the forecourt area at 8.30pm.

stephen.hepburn@odt.co.nz