PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Touring the cruise ship Noordam on Saturday are (from left) Port Otago cruise manager Carolyn Bennett, Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders, Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker, Cr John Chambers, Port Otago customer general manager Craig Usher and Cr Doug Hall.

Ms Bennett said in addition to the tour of main facilities, the group also visited the bridge and engine control room — the day’s highlight, as these areas were not accessible to passengers.

"The purpose of the tour was to show first hand why Otago, our port and our region, is known for delivering a quality experience for cruise passengers and cruise lines.

"Based on the interest shown during the day and quality of questions asked by the mayor and councillors, I believe we achieved that," she said.

"It was a positive visit with plenty of open conversations," she said.