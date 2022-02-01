Dunedin

    Pupils from the Outram school bus run wish their drivers farewell at the end of the 2021 school...

    School bus services top of agenda

    The hot topic of school bus services was top of mind for Saddle Hill Community Board members when they met last week via video conference.

    Weekend changes at pools

    The Moana Pool hydroslide. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

    Moana Pool’s hydro-slide will be closed this weekend, while the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool will operate under reduced hours, as the Dunedin City Council manages the continuing impact of Covid-19.
