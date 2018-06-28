Six60 ready for biggest show yet

Video: How Six60 turned their band into a business

Six60 have already opened for the biggest artist on the planet. So they've set their sights on "the next big challenge".

Today, the Dunedin pop-rockers announce exactly what that is: becoming the first New Zealand band to headline a show at Auckland's Western Springs Stadium.

The five-piece will perform at the Auckland venue this summer, on February 23.

They'll be bringing a few friends with them too, with Drax Project, Sons of Zion, SWIDT and IllBaz set to open the occasion.

Six60 had a taste of the stadium life when they spent three nights opening for Ed Sheeran in Dunedin at Easter, but Western Springs will be the band's biggest show.

And singer Matiu Walters says he can't wait.

"Playing at Forsyth Barr Stadium, in the city where it all began, opening for Ed was something to remember and it reinforced that our live show translates to a venue that size," he told TimeOut.

"The idea of playing Western Springs was being tossed around before then ... its size, history and significance made it the big, but obvious option."

The band, riding high after recent radio hits Don't Give It Up and Closer, say they'll be adding a few tricks to make their stage show "bigger, louder and wilder".

They're also promising to debut new music for the occasion.

"I enjoy playing live to any type of crowd, but the more the merrier. We just need to make sure it's an awesome show wherever people are in the stadium, which is why we have screens and live video and encourage everyone to join in and be part of it," says Walters.

With the venue capable of cramming in up to 55,000 fans, are there any signs of nerves in the Six60 crew?

Walters says there are none at all.

"We are entering new territory, but we find ourselves here for a reason," he says.

Tickets for the show, the band's only New Zealand performance this summer, go on sale on July 6. Prices range between $49.90 to $89.90.

- By Chris Schulz