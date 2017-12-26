Sleepovers for people of various ages, including school groups, will be offered again at the Otago Museum from February next year.

Sleepovers were suspended this year while parts of the museum were closed during the Tuhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre redevelopment.

A report to the Otago Museum Trust Board said that the museum education team had completed a review and redevelopment of the sleepover programme for relaunching in February.