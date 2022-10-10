Smell prompts callout to hospital

Fire crews were called to reports of a smell of gas at Dunedin Hospital's emergency department this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Dunedin Central station, along with crews from Roslyn and Willowbank stations, responded about 7.10am.

Fire crews at the scene this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The building was searched but the source of the smell could not be found.

The incident was coded as a false alarm, and it was suspected the smell might have been caused by diesel fumes, the spokesman said.

