Smooth abseiling

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago Girls’ High School pupil Bella Gurr prepares to abseil down a hill above Rattray St yesterday morning.

Outdoor education teacher Michelle Matthews said the year 11 pupils were practising their abseiling skills to complete the rock climbing unit.

If Bella chooses to continue with outdoor education next year, she could be abseiling on Tomahawk Beach as part of the NCEA level 2 rock climbing unit.

She abseiled down the hill with ease, although she said she was "a bit scared" at the start.