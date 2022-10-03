Snow forecast a warning for farmers

The Otago Peninsula and Upper Junction covered with a sprinkling of snow earlier in the year, in this view from the summit of Mt Cargill. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Our balmy spring weather is about to be put on hold again while snow down to sea level and temperatures as low as -3degC hit the southern region over the next two days.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said an intense cold outbreak was expected to affect the region tomorrow and Wednesday.

In the Dunedin region, tomorrow would start with possible morning frosts, but as the northerlies changed southwesterly, showers would develop and turn to snow in the evening.

The snow was expected to lower to about 400m in the Dunedin and Southland areas, and 300m in inland Otago.

On Wednesday, brisk southwesterlies would develop in the morning, bringing showers in the afternoon which may again fall as snow, this time possibly to sea level in Dunedin, 300m in Otago and 200m in Southland.

The weather was expected to clear on Thursday.

Mr Doolin said it was a "significant weather event" for October and urged farmers to be prepared for the polar blast which may bring stress to livestock.

"The higher up you are, the more likely it is that you’re going to experience more significant snowfall.

"With this particular event, you’ve got the risk of snow potentially to sea level and in some places you’ve got very cold temperatures, and for a time there will be very strong south-to-southwesterly winds.

"So these are risk factors for stock.

"Also be aware that unseasonable frosts may affect crops in many areas."

He said driving conditions would also be affected by snow and urged people to proceed with care and keep up to date with the latest MetService forecasts and advice from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency before setting off on journeys.