Thursday, 8 July 2021

Snow warning for motorway, more wild winds on way

    A snow warning has been issued for Dunedin's Northern Motorway over the next two days.

    MetService has this morning issued road snow warnings for the motorway (State Highway 1), and for the Milford Road (SH94).

    The forecaster said a few light snow showers were possible on the motorway - between Dunedin and Waitati - this afternoon and evening, and more snow was expected tomorrow afternoon and evening.

    For the Milford Road, some snow was expected to settle on the road tomorrow.

    MetService also has a strong wind watch in place for parts of the South tomorrow, taking in coastal parts of Dunedin, Clutha and some areas in Southland.

    It said southwest winds could approach severe gale in exposed places.

