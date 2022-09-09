Solid progress

The first concrete is poured into driven steel casings at the new Dunedin hospital outpatient building site yesterday.

Ceres New Zealand project manager Dan Fallow said there were 78 cases to fill, which had been driven over the past two to three months.

"It’s a pretty exciting day here — a bit of a milestone as we start to pour the first of the concrete foundations."

The piles and been especially designed for the site’s ground conditions and were driven to depths between 22m and 13m, he said.

Work to pour the concrete and insert starter bars would continue over the coming weeks.

"That will see the in-ground works completed, before handing over to the main structural contractor."