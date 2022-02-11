Some disruption to services likely: Hawkins

Aaron Hawkins.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins says disruption to some Dunedin City Council services is likely now that Covid-19 has returned to the city.

Hawkins yesterday said the city was well placed to deal with the return of Covid to the South, following the news that a positive case had emerged in Queenstown. His comments came before the Southern District Health Board advised of a positive case in Dunedin, late last night.

Today the Ministry of Health has listed three cases in the South, two in Queenstown and one in Dunedin.

“The good news is we have been planning for this eventuality, and the city is better prepared as a result to respond over the coming days, weeks and months,” Hawkins said today.

He said DCC staff have been focused on business continuity planning in preparation for Covid-19’s return, including the introduction of a vaccination policy for staff and visitors.

Despite this, disruption to some DCC services and facilities was likely.

“This won’t affect our core services, so residents can be confident water will still come out of the taps and rubbish will still be collected.

“However, it’s possible some of our other services and some facilities may have to change the way they do things for a while.

“Our staff are the same as everyone else and some will get sick too, or be required to isolate at home. We will all need to be flexible and patient as this plays out.”

He said that for now, the only change to DCC services was the temporary closure of the Rummage Store at the Green Island Landfill, "to ensure staff coverage of other more critical services at the landfill and transfer station".

“We’ll keep people up to date with things as they change. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to get boosted, scan in, wear decent masks and stay home if you’re sick.

“Now is also the time to make a plan for how you’d manage in self-isolation. You need to know how you’ll get essential groceries and medicines, but don’t start stockpiling.

“Together, we will get through this.”