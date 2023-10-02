South braced for high winds

Those in the lower South Island should brace for strong winds today, forecasters say.

A MetService severe weather warning said a trough would bring strong winds to southern and central parts of the country, with brief heavy rain for the west of the South Island.

Warnings and watches for severe gales and heavy rain are in force.

For Otago excluding Clutha, severe northwest gales gusting 120kmh in exposed places are expected for today.

Damaging gusts are expected to reach 130kmh near the coast as the wind turns southwest in the afternoon.

MetService warned strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, while driving might be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.