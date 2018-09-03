South dodges worst of spring storm

A dusting of snow on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) this morning. Photo: NZTA

The South looks to have escaped the worst of a spring storm that was expected to bring a dump of snow to many places.

Yesterday, MetService said snow was forecast to lower to 400m last night and then to 200m from early this morning, and snowfall warnings were issued yesterday for the alpine passes and Dunedin’s northern motorway.

However, the forecaster this morning said snow and rain had eased in Southland and Otago, and was now hitting Canterbury and Marlborough. All highways in the south are open.

Much of the country is in for unpleasant weather as a nasty low moves over the country bringing undesirable conditions to most areas.

MetService was keeping its eye on a cold outbreak as southerly changes pushed up from the Southern Ocean bringing turbulent weather with it, meteorologist Andy Best said.

"The trough moves over central New Zealand by midday Monday, then over the upper North Island Monday evening. Strong, cold southerly winds will follow in the wake of the trough".

The cold air would spread over the east of the South Island today.

In the south, a strong wind watch was in place around Christchurch, especially about Banks Peninsula.

In the north, the same watch was in place for Wairarapa, south of Martinborough.

A low-pressure system would move east of the North Island from later today, spreading strong and cold south to southwest winds over areas south of Auckland, including the capital.

"During Monday morning and afternoon gale southerlies are expected to develop along the South Island east coast, with severe gales expected about Wellington and the Marlborough Coast and Sounds from Monday evening and a warning is now in force."

Many North Island places would struggle to reach the low teen's during the day, with 10C the maximum in Wellington from Tuesday to Thursday and 13C for Napier, Best said.

"People should layer up clothing-wise and be prepared for deteriorating weather conditions."

From Northland to Taranaki and across to Taupō and Bay of Plenty, there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms developing from about dawn.

"A lower risk of thunderstorms extends to most remaining areas of the North Island north of Wellington and to western Nelson and Buller in the northwest of the South Island."

The forecast was not unexpected as the transition from winter to spring often brought turbulent weather, Best said.

"Seas are still relatively cold around Aotearoa, but as the subtropics start heating up quickly and temperatures remain cold to the south us, the thermal contrast can result in strong spring winds.

"We can also still experience very cold outbreaks, as southerly changes push up the country from the Southern Ocean."

- additional reporting NZME