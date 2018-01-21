South Dunedin Busking Festival back

A crowd gathers to watch a performer at last year’s South Dunedin Busking Festival. PHOTO: PAUL S ALLEN 2017

The South Dunedin Busking Festival is a great stepping stone to a career in performing, says one of the event organisers.

The inaugural event was held last year and, because of its success, will be back again on Saturday, February 24.

Organiser Nick Orbell said the event was a great way for new performers to get experience and exposure, as the crowds were only up to about 50 people at a time.

‘‘It’s not a terribly scary audience,’’ he said.

First-time buskers, the Two Buskateers (Emily-Rose and Gracie Young), won last year’s under-18 category and have since performed at Dunedin Folk Club open-mic nights and school fairs and are finalists in the duet section of the Gold Guitar Awards.

‘‘A lot of people are looking for a break and some of them got them.

‘‘[It is] a really good springboard for them.’’

The festival was also an opportunity for people to listen to live music without having to worry about transport issues and large crowds, he said.

There were 33 acts last year and he expected about the same number this year, Mr Orbell said.

Performers will have two 30-minute sets — each with five minutes to set up, 20 minutes to perform and five minutes to pack up — outside closed shops in King Edward St from 10am.

There will be several performance areas and up to six categories for acts to enter to be in with a chance to win a share of $1500 worth of prizes, sponsored by the South Dunedin Business Association and local businesses.

Application forms are available at southdunedin.org.nz and can be submitted until a week before the festival.

