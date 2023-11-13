South Otago High School Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 South Otago High School senior school prizegiving.

South Otago High School co-dux Ryan Williams, Jethro Ware and General academic Alec Mills.

Year 13 Special Awards

Sarah Bloxham Principal’s Award – Head girl; Alec Mills Principal’s Award – Head boy; Charlotte Benington Leone Geldenhuys Anna Lloyd Ryan Williams Georgia Milne Katy Gilder - year 13 distinction – citizenship.

Year 13 academic Awards

Alec Mills General academic; Jethro Ware and Ryan Williams South Otago High School Ex-Pupils’ Prize Joint Dux.

Year 13

Charlotte Benington commendable achievement in biology; Emma Bennett distinction in physical education merit in English and statistics excellence y13 physical education accounting; Sarah Bloxham distinction in geography commendable achievement in painting rural/ geography academic effort in year 13 academic award leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship; Lilly Campbell commendable achievement in English Leone Geldenhuys commendable achievement in biology senior girl athletics champion athletic field events champion girls rugby player of the year Prime Minister’s vocational excellence award; Katy Gilder commendable achievement in geography; Lilly Gooch commendable achievement in hospitality; Kate Jackson service to hockey; Izzy Jenks leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship; Aimee Johnson distinction in physical education merit in accounting, English and statistics netball all-round excellence contribution to touch all-round excellence sport blue rugby and touch principal’s leadership scholarship; Baranika Ketike scholarship for international students Lindsay Lambert commendable achievement in statistics; Cartina Latu Tuakana – He whakaritenga ki te rohe Iwi; Katea Anna Lloyd scholarship – all round effort; Bridee Lumb merit in statistics Chloe McKenzie commendable achievement in physical education; Alec Mills merit in biology and physics commendable achievement in calculus, chemistry and geography senior boy swimming champion cricket most dedicated team player blue academic; Georgia Milne merit in history commendable achievement in biology; Ashton Navarosa best all round basketball ;Aymaan Shah commendable achievement in y12 building technology; Nicole Sinclair merit in hospitality; Luis Smales commendable achievement in statistics cricket most valuable boys’ player; Olivia Soper merit in painting vocational award 150th entrance scholarship; Devin Thomson commendable achievement in English; Zara-Lee Tuhura contribution to girls rugby Māori entrance scholarship; Breanna Uren distinction in history merit in science excellence in y13 history general academic; Jethro Ware distinction in calculus, chemistry, English and physics merit in geography prize for literature excellence in IT technology blue academic and physical sciences; Ashley Wendelgelst merit in outdoor education most outstanding senior hockey player; Ryan Williams distinction in biology, calculus, chemistry, geography and pintmaking merit in physics best artwork for the year scholarship – art blue academic, music, physical sciences and visual art academic excellence entrance scholarship; Christina Wright merit in l1 Samoan.

Year 12 Special Awards

Paige King Pāwhea tēnei - Ko te tohu a Piripi mō te hāpai i ngā mahi o te kura; Mathew Phillips scholarship general academic; Jessie O’Hara scholarship general academic.

Year 12

Alex Anderson commendable achievement in music best contribution to music; Ashlee Anderson distinction in building technology merit in engineering & technology commendable achievement in algebra agriculture/hort/geography; Kairus Booth sport excellence; Ryan Brook commendable achievement in digital technology; Bella Brown distinction in English and geography achievement and effort in year 12; Pagan Buchanan commendable achievement in gateway; James Budge distinction in materials & processing technology; Ashlyn Cloete commendable achievement in English; Will Clark commendable achievement in geography and statistics Cricket, most wickets taken; Leticia Cochrane distinction in algebra, English and geography merit in biology commendable achievement in physics blue academic general academic; Amara Coll commendable achievement in art; Ciaran Darwen merit in ready to work commendable achievement in building technology; Oakley Davey commendable achievement in materials & processing technology and physical education; Kingston Davis commendable achievement in physical education; Kevin Esera-Natia commendable achievement in l1 Samoan; Madi Findlay commendable achievement in outdoor education ;Johannes Human commendable achievement in engineering & technology blue touch referee; Zoe Hyslop merit in hospitality and physical education commendable achievement in geography netball most Improved player; Kate Inder commendable achievement in English and statistics; Amber James commendable achievement in ready to work; Brooke James merit in English commendable achievement in gateway; Ben Judson merit in materials & processing technology; Paige King blue visual art; Leisarah Kosena distinction in l1 Samoan; Shelley Lambert distinction in art commendable achievement in English blue visual art; Greta Luke merit in chemistry commendable achievement in English blue academic; Regan Macdonald commendable achievement in materials & processing technology; Kaleb Marshall merit in materials & processing technology; Sydney Marshall merit in accounting and statistics touch most promising player touch; Gemma McAtamney distinction in algebra merit geography commendable achievement in hospitality; Harry McHaffie merit in outdoor education contribution to outdoor activities; Zara Milne commendable achievement in biology; Jack Newport commendable achievement in physical education Te Putai Tahuna Taonga; Jessie O’Hara distinction in English and physical education merit in biology commendable achievement in algebra, chemistry and history senior girl cross country champion senior girl swimming champion contribution to girls basketball blue academic; Paige O’Neill merit in art and physics commendable achievement in statistics and design & visual communication; Liam O’Riordan-Lawlor merit in statistics senior boy athletics champion senior boy cross country champion hockey contribution on field of play; Megan Park football most improved player; Matthew Phillips distinction in algebra, biology, chemistry and physics merit in English blue academic; Harlin Puna merit in building technology Oliver Shore merit in statistics commendable achievement in physical education significant contribution to community blue rugby referee and touch referee; Archie Smith merit in statistics commendable achievement in science; Emily Smith merit in geography commendable achievement in biology; Jack Soper merit in building technology; Zoe Sopp distinction in history; Morgan Stephens rugby, contribution to 1st XV; Kayley Strachan commendable achievement in geography; Darrian Sutton commendable achievement in English; Zara Upston distinction in physical education merit in statistics commendable achievement in geography; Jasmine van Asperen commendable achievement in English; Jacklyn Wakeham distinction in history merit in hospitality.

Year 11 Special Awards

Luka May Sport, academic Effort and achievement in year 11; George Ouyang Top academic Y11 Student.

Year 11

Jessica Allan commendable achievement in English, history and statistics; Aimee Arndt distinction in statistics merit in English and science blue academic; Nadia Asman distinction in algebra; Kane Benington commendable achievement in physical education; Geordie Bennett contribution to colts rugby; Annaliese Bisset distinction in English and history merit in art senior drama senior speech competition year 11 speech blue academic; Jack Bloxham achievement in geography and physical education; Nathan Bocock merit in English and digital technology; Jamin Bokilis commendable achievement in geography; Izarra Burne merit in geography and statistics; Bree Campbell distinction in algebra merit in science; Brayden Carr commendable achievement in hospitality; Alexa Catequista commendable achievemen in art; Kailee Cooper merit in history, hospitality and science; Logan Cooper merit in building technology; Ariana Cross commendable achievement in English; Ulysses Cu distinction in physical education commendable achievement in algebra and hospitality; Taylor Dobbie distinction in science merit in design & visual communication and English blue academic; Greer Foster commendable achievement in English and physical education; Jenny Galt commendable achievement in statistics; Elri Geldenhuys merit in statistics, physical education and building technology netball leadership contribution; Bella Goddard commendable achievement in English Monica Hahn merit in statistics; Elliot Hunter commendable achievement in engineering & technology; Mariah Ioane distinction in algebra commendable achievement in English Brooke; Johnson commendable achievement in statistics; Poppy Johnstone commendable achievement in geography intermediate girl swimming champion; Graycen Kell merit in statistics commendable achievement in geography and physical education; Reed Malone intermediate boy athletics champion; Luka May distinction in geography and physical education commendable achievement in Te Reo Māori intermediate boy swimming champion; Riley May commendable achievement in geography and engineering & technology; Lilly Maybee merit in drama and English commendable achievement in statistics; Gabriel McCone distinction in geography commendable achievement in algebra and commerce football commitment to 1st XI; Kane McLaughlan commendable achievement in statistics; Sannar Mikaele Tanuvasa commendable achievement in building technology; Lucy Milne commendable achievement in English; Katie Murray merit in geography girls football - most dedicated player; Toby O’Connor commendable achievement in history; George Ouyang distinction in algebra, commerce, digital technology, English and science blue academic; Johnston Phillips merit in physical education commendable achievement in algebra; Kade Semmens intermediate boy cross country champion; Ella Ssenior intermediate girl athletics champion intermediate girl cross country champion; Ashley Simmonds commendable achievement in algebra; Chantal Smales distinction in German merit in hospitality and science commendable achievement in physical education; Okalani Solomon commendable achievement in statistics; George Souness merit in English & design & visual communication; Hunter Taylor best contribution to music, male; Nicole Wakelin commendable achievement in art and geography; Bri Ware distinction in art, English and history merit in science excellence in year 11 art blue academic; Cassie Winslade distinction in art merit in geography; Balin Wood commendable achievement in physical education.