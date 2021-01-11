South set to swelter as summer finally arrives

Summer is finally going to arrive. Photo: ODT

Summer appears to have finally arrived for the South just as people return to work.

After a soggy start to summer temperatures are expected to rise this week, reaching 30degC in Central Otago and 24degC in Dunedin.

It comes after Niwa last week said Otago and Southland temperatures are forecast to be warmer than average over the next three months, but the localised heavy rainfalls we have had of late may continue in what Niwa is calling a "non-traditional La Nina" summer.

This expectation of warmer temperatures is backed by the MetService temperatures for the next week across the South.

After an 18degC high forecast for today, Dunedin is set for highs in the 20s for the rest of the week, peaking at 24degC on Saturday.

Very little rain is expected over the work week, with showers only expected in the weekend.

Alexandra is expected to reach the hottest temperatures this week, reaching 30degC on Thursday and Friday.

"It's a good change from all the lows we've been having recently," MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

There are no weather watches or warnings in place for New Zealand today.

In the west, from Northland down to Wellington, morning clouds can be expected before breaking out into fine weather with isolated showers this afternoon for inland Northland.

Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Wairarapa will be mostly fine, with isolated showers about Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay from midday.

Nelson and Marlborough are set to be mainly fine also, with isolated afternoon and evening showers about the ranges.

Buller to Fiordland will be blanketed with cloudy periods and isolated showers this morning and becoming fine later in the morning.

There will be a few showers near the coast in Otago and Southland before clearing away this morning. Fine and cloudy periods will follow.

It will become cloudy this morning over Canterbury, with patchy drizzle about the foothills.

A low will approach from the tropics but is expected to move away to the east and should have minimal effect on our weather, Rossiter says.

"The ridge persists for the rest of the week, so nice and settled [weather]."

In the North Island tomorrow, the most exciting weather is expected in the east again and Central Plateau where there will be isolated showers.

And in the South Island, drizzle is expected about the fiords.

Today's weather forecast

Whangārei: Fine, some morning cloud. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. High 25C, Low 14C.

Auckland: Morning cloud, clearing to a fine day. Southwesterlies dying out at night. 23C, 15C.

Tauranga: Fine, cloudy periods from evening. Southwesterly breezes. 27C, 17C.

Hamilton: Fine, some morning cloud. Southwest breezes. 24C, 11C.

New Plymouth: Fine, some morning cloud. Southwesterlies, picking up in the afternoon, dying out at night. 22C, 13C.

Napier: Fine morning, then cloud increasing and southeasterlies, with a shower possible from late afternoon. 25C, 18C.

Wellington: Fine, apart from some morning cloud. Northerlies changing southerly this morning, then dying out at night. 21C, 13C.

Christchurch: Becoming cloudy this morning with a southerly change. Winds turning northeast in the afternoon. 18C, 13C.

Queenstown: Fine. Southerlies, dying out in the evening. 22C, 10C.

Dunedin: Mostly cloudy, but afternoon fine breaks. Southwesterlies, dying out in the afternoon. 18C, 12C.

Invercargill: Mostly cloudy, with a few morning showers. Fine spells increasing afternoon. Westerlies, dying out in the evening. 16C, 9C.

ODT and NZ Herald