Southern scorcher comes with winds

Dunedin's the hottest place in the country this morning and looks set for a scorcher, MetService tipping temperatures of 30degC around the city today.

Around 9.30am it was 24degC at Dunedin Airport, warmer than traditional summer hotspots in Central Otago.

Inland, Alexandra is expected to hit 28degC, while Queenstown and Wanaka are tipped to hit 26degC and 25degC respectively.

The heat will come with some wind, however, as strong northwesterlies are forecast for much of the South today.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Otago, Southland and the Canterbury high country, saying northwest winds may reach severe gale at times in exposed places.