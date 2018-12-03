Spark has cellphone service fail

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Some Spark customers in Dunedin have been left without coverage after a fault occurred at the weekend.
A Spark spokeswoman said a ‘‘degradation’’ of a cellphone tower in Halfway Bush was affecting the wireless network for some customers in surrounding areas.
The fault began on Saturday afternoon but, despite changes to improve the situation, by yesterday afternoon, service was still not fully restored, she said.
Work to rectify the fault was continuing.