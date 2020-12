PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Ocean Beach Railway operations and marketing manager Philip Riley and volunteer Judy Trevathan show some of the donations the historic railway in Dunedin received during its first "goodwill train" yesterday. Trains departed from 11am until 4pm from the railway station near Marlow Park at St Kilda.

Volunteers accepted a gold coin donation or a can of food for the foodbank in return for a train ride.

Mr Riley said there was "so much love" in the community for the railway, volunteers wanted to pass it along.

The railway would repeat the idea and run another goodwill train, he said.