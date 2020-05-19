Speech wins race unity and te reo awards

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Otago Girls’ High School head girl Jen Marsh is the recipient of two national Race Unity speech awards.

The event was a platform for senior high school pupils to share their vision for improving race relations in New Zealand.

Jen (17) spoke about Maori inequality throughout history, and the importance of acknowledging the past in order to improve the future and improve the unity of New Zealand.

She received the Maori Language Commission award for te reo and the Human Rights Commission award for impact at the event, held online on Sunday.