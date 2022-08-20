Saturday, 20 August 2022

Speeding driver late

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Dunedin woman who police clocked driving at more than 160kmh found herself running even later to work than she already was.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were conducting speed enforcement on the Southern Motorway and recorded a 19-year-old woman driving at 167kmh about 5.30am yesterday. The woman told officers she had been running late to work.

    She had her licence suspended for 28 days and would appear in court.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter