Speeding driver late

A Dunedin woman who police clocked driving at more than 160kmh found herself running even later to work than she already was.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were conducting speed enforcement on the Southern Motorway and recorded a 19-year-old woman driving at 167kmh about 5.30am yesterday. The woman told officers she had been running late to work.

She had her licence suspended for 28 days and would appear in court.