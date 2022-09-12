Speedster, drink-drivers have licences suspended

Three men had their licences suspended over driving offences in the city over the weekend.

The first incident involved a speeding driver who tried to evade officers and was found with two young women in the tray of his ute.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 22-year-old man saw police and took off at speed in the vehicle, running the stop sign on Glen Rd about 4.50am on Saturday.

The driver was located and stopped in Neville St, where two female youths were found unrestrained in the rear tray of his vehicle.

The man’s licence was suspended for 28 days and he was issued a court summons for drink driving and dangerous driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Late that night a driver was clocked driving 50kmh over the speed limit in the central city.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 24-year-old man was clocked driving at 110kmh in a 60kmh section of Cumberland St South about 11.50pm.

The driver had his licence suspended for 28 days, Snr Sgt Bond said.

In yet another incident, a man who allegedly drove drunk after an evening with friends did not make it far before he crashed.

Snr Sgt Bond said police responded about 1.45am on Saturday when a 42-year-old man crashed his vehicle after having a few drinks at a mate's place in St Clair.

The man left but made it less than 50m down the road before he crashed into a parked car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1034mcg, had his licence suspended and was given a court date.

The legal breath alcohol limit for adult drivers is 250mcg.