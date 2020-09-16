Sports moved; Oval damage in thousands

Some sports have had to be relocated from Dunedin’s Oval for the rest of the winter season after the playing surface was ripped up by a vehicle at the weekend.

Dunedin City Council acting parks and recreation group manager Scott MacLean said repairs to the grounds would be needed before the surface could be reinstated and were expected to take several weeks.

The preparation of a cricket wicket in the area would also be delayed by several weeks.

The costs due to the damage were yet to be confirmed, but were expected to total several thousand dollars, Mr MacLean said.

The car believed to have been involved in the incident was found with a cricket net wrapped around its chassis and stolen beer kegs in the back.

A 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary, and the vehicle was impounded for 28 days.

Police said Inquiries were continuing into who was driving the vehicle on the Oval.