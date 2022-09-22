St Clair cement spill inquiry still ongoing

Contractors pour cement for new stairs beside the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool in this June file photo. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

More than a month after Dunedin City Council contractors spilled cement into the water off the St Clair sea wall, the Otago Regional Council is unable to say whether the incident had adverse effects on the environment or whether enforcement action will be taken.

The regional council said yesterday it had yet to complete its investigation into the matter, echoing a statement it made last month.

A Dunedin City Council contractor informed the regional council of the spill at the western end of the sea wall on August 12.

Cement the contractor poured to build a stairway for surfer access near the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool had not set before the tide came in and the material was washed away by the incoming tide.

The regional council confirmed several days after the incident that it was investigating whether the spill had resulted in adverse environmental effects and whether action was required.

About two weeks later, at the end of last month, when the Otago Daily Times asked how much cement had washed away and what effects might have arisen from the incident, compliance manager Tami Sargeant said the council was still investigating the incident to understand what happened, what the effects were and whether action was appropriate.

When asked for an update on the investigation again this month, Mrs Sargeant issued exactly the same statement from three weeks ago.

"We're still investigating the incident to understand what happened, what the effects were and whether action is appropriate," she said.

A city council spokesman previously said the contractor informed the city council immediately after the incident.

The spill happened because the wrong type of concrete was delivered to the site, the spokesman said.

"Our contractor acted to mitigate the spill once they became aware of this," he said.

The costs associated with the incident would be borne by the contractor, he said.