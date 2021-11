Firefighters at the scene early today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Firefighters are this morning still at the scene of a blaze that badly damaged a house in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair overnight.

Crews were called to the Lock St property around 3am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said, and the blaze was well-involved when they arrived.

All occupants were out of the house, she said.

Four appliances attended.

Some firefighters were still at the scene around 7am, and a fire investigator had been requested.

There cause of the blaze was not known.