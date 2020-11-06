St John aims to boost volunteers

Dunedin St John paramedic Scott Weatherall, pictured in Milton, will be seconded to the town for six months to help recruit volunteers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A major push for volunteers to bolster Milton’s St John services has begun, following controversial cuts.

St John confirmed in September it would cull the town’s paid paramedic as part of a move towards double-crewing, which meant the paramedic would be redeployed to Balclutha.

The Milton station would instead move to a volunteer-led first response, a move that sparked outcry in the area and prompted a 3500-signature petition.

A meeting, attended by 25 people, was held at Milton’s Coronation Hall on Wednesday night to discuss the issue.

There it was confirmed Dunedin paramedic Scott Weatherall would be seconded to Milton for six months in a rural support officer role.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the mood at the meeting was positive, which was heartening.

Attention now needed to turn to increasing volunteer numbers over the next six months, a push that was critical to supporting service levels in the area, he said.

He said he took his hat off to both the current St John volunteers and those at the meeting who said they would be willing to give it a shot.

"This whole process has been a challenge to us all, the whole community, and I’m just proud that now we’re trying to make the best of the situation."

St John rural Otago territory manager David Milne also said the meeting was positive and productive.

Mr Weatherall’s role would involve engaging with the community and recruiting volunteers.

St John was very confident enough volunteers would be recruited to provide the right service level, he said.