Stadium gearing up for Chilli Peppers

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Preparation work for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Thursday continues.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies said yesterday about 25,000 people were expected to attend the concert.

It would be the biggest show at the stadium since the impact of Covid-19.

Traditionally, about 60% of concertgoers came from out of town and the event was expected to have a strong economic impact on the city, he said.

‘‘Anything on this scale is great for Dunedin.’’

The concert is at 5.30pm Thursday.