Stafford St incident: Bottle smasher 'a very lucky man indeed'

Police and St John vehicles outside Stafford Gables Hostel in Stafford St. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A man believed to have cut his hand after smashing a bottle of gin in central Dunedin on Christmas Eve would probably have died if he hadn't been found in time, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at 5.40pm to a reported assault in a Stafford St boarding house.

A 37-year-old man had been found by another boarder unconscious on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police arrived and called ambulance personnel who thought the man had been assaulted and was believed to be in a critical condition.

Snr Sgt Bond this morning said CCTV footage had since shown that the man had probably cut his hand after smashing a bottle of gin outside while drinking with other residents.

"The male had failed to stem the bleeding and has gradually lost enough blood to cause him to pass out on the floor.

"A very lucky man indeed. Medical staff report had he not been found when he had, he would likely have died."

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Snr Sgt Bond the SPCA had collected his dog "for safe keeping" as it was locked in the man's bedroom.

"This is another reminder to drink responsibility and not to overdo it," he said.

There was no word on any charges resulting from the incident.