'Stay clear of the water': Dunedin beach closed in wake of storm

A popular Dunedin beach is closed owing to overflows of partially treated wastewater caused by the recent stormy weather.

Dunedin City Council 3 Waters Group Manager David Ward said heavy rain over the past week meant partially-treated wastewater had to be discharged into the sea.

The wet weather caused a large amount of stormwater to discharge to the sea.

Some also entered the Tahuna wastewater treatment plant and the effects of this were now being seen at Tomahawk beach.

While the risk of contamination was considered to be low, swimmers, surfers and shellfish gatherers were being urged to avoid the water.

The Otago Regional Council and Public Health South have been notified and signs have been put up at the beach, and testing will be carried out daily.

“Obviously, there are health risks associated with partially treated wastewater so we need people to stay clear of the water at Tomahawk at the moment,’’ Mr Ward said.