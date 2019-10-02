Photo: Christine O'Connor

Work on the Dowling St steps, one of the last repair jobs after slips caused by the July 2017 flood, is nearly complete.

''The earthworks phase has been completed and the work to protect the bank is currently under way,'' Dunedin City Council transport delivery manager Josh von Pein said

in an emailed statement.

''The road surface will be repaired and a guardrail and handrails will be installed.''

The repairs, including the guardrail and handrails, would cost $550,000.

Work began on the section

of bank between Tennyson and Dowling Sts in January after sections below Tennyson St were washed away when more than 100mm of rain fell in 24 hours during a storm from July 20 to 22 two years ago that caused millions of dollars of damage.