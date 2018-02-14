Still cutting it at 102 years

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Brooklands Village rest-home resident was born in Gisborne on the February 8, 1916.
She and her husband, John Brown, raised a family in Roxburgh, where they spent most of their lives.
She kept active, playing tennis, golf, being a member of walking groups and keeping a beautiful garden.
After her husband died, she moved to Mosgiel to be near her family and loves spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She remains active in a variety of activities at the home, where she has lived since 2015.
Her philosophy on life is simple - to always exercise, and have something in life to look forward to.
The celebrations for her 102nd birthday last Wednesday began with a ''musical happy hour'' including family and rest-home residents, followed by a lunch with family members at their home.